Casper welcomes YouTube star Jeffree Star, and his past, to town

Jeffree Star is, inarguably, the biggest celebrity in Casper. The YouTuber-slash-makeup mogul first landed here in December, saying publicly he wanted to work on his autobiography. Videos and pictures of him exploring the state, eating at local restaurants and roaming his 70-acre ranch soon dominated his social media channels. In June, Star announced in a video that he was moving to Casper permanently, and selling his mansion outside Los Angeles to prove it.