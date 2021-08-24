Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe found guilty in federal bribery trial

Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe is escorted out of the U.S. District Court building after being found guilty on all 11 charges in a federal corruption trial Tuesday. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe was found guilty on all counts Tuesday at the end of a three-week federal bribery trial.

The jury deliberated about five hours over two days in U.S. District Court in Norfolk before finding McCabe guilty of 11 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 21.

U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen revoked McCabe’s bond after the verdicts were read and he was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

McCabe was later sent to Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk, where most defendants in Norfolk federal court cases are held. A mugshot of him was posted on the jail’s website late Tuesday afternoon.

The 63-year-old former sheriff had been allowed to remain free on bond since his indictment in October 2019. But once the verdicts were issued, prosecutor Melissa O’Boyle asked Allen to revoke bond, arguing McCabe was a flight risk now that he’s been convicted.

“He clearly at this point has an incentive to flee,” she said.

The prosecutor also pointed to evidence presented at trial showing McCabe sent a text to a witness in the case, Norfolk businessman James Baylor, suggesting that Baylor sign up for a highly encrypted text messaging service, as a reason not to trust him. The text was sent around the time McCabe discovered he was under investigation.

Defense attorney James Broccoletti argued his client should be allowed to remain free until sentencing, pointing out that he’s followed all the rules of his bond. Broccoletti also said he believes rulings made in the case could lead to McCabe winning a new trial.

The judge, however, described his chances of winning on appeal as “remote.”

“I think what is different now is you testified and the jury flat out rejected everything you said,” Allen said to McCabe. “At the end of the day for the court it goes back to credibility.”

As he left the courthouse Tuesday, Broccoletti said he was surprised by the verdict, especially how fast it was reached. He also was stunned by the judge’s decision to revoke bond. When former Norfolk Treasurer Anthony Burfoot was convicted of six federal charges in 2016, he was allowed to remain free until sentencing, the defense lawyer said.

McCabe served as sheriff and ran the city’s jail from 1994 to 2017. He won by significant margins in each of his six sheriff’s elections, but came in a distant third when he ran for mayor in 2016. He was under federal investigation when he abruptly resigned in February 2017.

About 2½ years later, he was charged in the 11-count indictment with accepting lavish gifts and thousands in cash from two businessmen who had longtime contracts with the city jail. In exchange, the vendors got inside information on the bidding process, and contract extensions and enhancements that greatly benefited them.

One of the businessmen, Gerard “Jerry” Boyle, former owner of Correct Care Solutions in Tennessee, also is charged in the case and is due to go to trial in October. The other, John Appleton, owner of ABL Management Inc. in Louisiana, was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for his cooperation.

McCabe’s trial was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues. It began Aug. 3 and included dozens of witnesses and hundreds of exhibits. Among those testifying were several deputies and other Sheriff’s Office employees who worked for McCabe.

McCabe testified in his own defense and spent parts of three days on the witness stand.

The evidence showed that among the gifts he received were trips to casinos where he was given thousands of dollars in cash to gamble with, a ride in a glass-bottom helicopter over San Francisco, 50-yard-line tickets to a then-Washington Redskins football game, expensive steaks at Christmas, catered parties at his house, dinners at fancy restaurants, and a guitar signed by country singer Ronnie Dunn.

He also got large amounts of cash he said were loans but conceded were never paid back.

The evidence also showed McCabe frequently used his staff to do personal errands for him when they were on and off-duty.

One former employee testified he typically worked 80 hours a week, chauffeuring McCabe to events in a borrowed limousine and wearing a tuxedo jacket and chauffeur’s hat at McCabe’s request. He also frequently picked up McCabe’s son from school and once drove McCabe’s girlfriend to Atlantic City, where the sheriff later met up with her.

Another former employee said he took care of McCabe’s dogs dozens of times when the sheriff was out of town, but was only paid a couple of times.

McCabe told jurors he was embarrassed by some of the things he did while in office. He admitted to illegally taking money from his campaign account, but denied ever accepting a bribe or being offered one.

He said the gifts and loans he received from Boyle and Appleton were given as friends and had nothing to do with the contracts the men had with the jail.

