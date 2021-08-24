Tommy Dorfman, Charles Melton, and More Star in Balmain's Stylish New Drama Series
What happens when you mix A-list actors, designer fashion, and dramatic storylines? You get Fracture, Balmain's new short-form series with Channel 4. The fashion house recently announced its latest collaboration with the drama series starring Tommy Dorfman, Charles Melton, Jesse Jo Stark, and Ajani Russell. Not only is Fracture the first type of fashion-slash-entertainment partnership for both parties involved, but it will also mark the debut of Olivier Rousteing's Balmain fall 2021 collection with all of the characters wearing pieces from the line.www.popsugar.com
