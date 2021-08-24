551788_6_.jpg

In his weekly news conference, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson offered updates on COVID-19 in the area, along with addressing the politics of face coverings and vaccinations. “The positivity rate is 24.9%, which is obviously where we know we need to continue to work to get that down; and we hope to see that happen,” said Mayor Grover Robinson on Monday, providing the latest local COVID-19 numbers — including a new high of 396 hospitalizations on Sunday, and 386 as of Monday, according to the area’s three major hospitals.