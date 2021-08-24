551788_6_.jpg

Cancel
Public Health

The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Hutchinson Threads the Needle on Masks, Vaccines and Liberty. He certainly sounds like a Southern politician—all contractions and dropped G's—and the Ozark dialect of Asa Hutchinson is low, measured and, above all else, polite. But lately there is an unmistakable tension in the voice of this Republican governor who owes his first government job to Ronald Reagan, who made him a U.S. attorney decades ago. He is beloved in the Biden White House, at least when it comes to COVID-19.

