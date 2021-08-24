Bonhoeffer 2Q21 Commentary: Case Study – Asbury

Micron Technology, Inc. is an American semiconductor company that produces a variety of memory and storage products. Micron is the fifth largest semiconductor company in the world by revenue ($21.4 billion in 2020) and operates in 17 countries. The processors and microchips that Micron produces are used in computers, consumer electronics, automobiles, and telecommunications. Micron’s operations consist of both the research and design (R&D) and the manufacturing of semiconductors, which is notable as some companies in the industry have chosen to specialize in either R&D or manufacturing, due to the extremely high cost of each process. Micron builds its memory chips at fabrication plants, or “fabs” in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and the United States.