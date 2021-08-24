Special Weather Statement issued for Langlade, Marathon, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Langlade; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Wood Showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Wood, Portage, eastern Marathon, Menominee, Waupaca, Oconto, northwestern Outagamie, southern Langlade and Shawano Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1123 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a large cluster of showers and thunderstorms across central into portions of northeast Wisconsin this morning. The strongest storms extended across Portage and Waupaca counties. The showers and thunderstorms were moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to around 40 mph and locally heavy rainfall are possible with the strongest storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clintonville, Embarrass, Shawano, Navarino Wildlife Area, Waupaca, Embarrass, Big Falls, Stevens Point, Bancroft, Wausau and Mosinee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH