Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Dementia: how to make sense of the link with people who struggle to hear over background noise

By Become an author
Posted by 
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhNt5_0bbQ6t1n00
‘I can’t hear what anyone is saying.’ Christian Langballe/Unsplash , CC BY-SA

The number of people living with dementia is projected to treble from 50 to 150 million worldwide by 2050. Although there’s currently no cure for the condition, researchers are continuing to learn about how people can reduce their risk through making lifestyle changes (such as exercising more or quitting smoking) and managing health issues (including diabetes and hypertension).

Hearing loss may also be a potential target for preventing dementia. Studies show that hearing impairment is linked to a greater risk of dementia – and that managing hearing problems early may be key to reducing risk.

Our recent paper confirmed these findings, while focusing on an area that has received less attention: people who struggle to pick out speech in noisy environments. The hearing of people in this category is often deemed “normal” in traditional tests, but we were able to show with a large cohort for the first time that they too are at greater risk of going on to develop dementia.

Speech-in-noise impairments

Previous studies looking at the link between hearing impairment and dementia have used a method of hearing assessment known as pure-tone audiometry to measure participants’ hearing. This is usually the gold standard to testing a person’s hearing, and works by measuring a person’s ability to detect sounds – specifically tones – in a quiet environment.

However, many people whose test shows that they have “normal” hearing can still have issues hearing when different assessment methods are used. This includes those who struggle to pick out speech in noisy places, which is known as speech-in-noise hearing.

Speech-in-noise hearing is akin to the kind of hearing we do in everyday life. To find out whether speech-in-noise hearing impairment was similarly linked with increased dementia risk, we looked at data from a total of 82,039 people aged 60 or over.

Participants’ speech-in-noise hearing was measured using what’s known as a digits triplet test. This involved asking participants to identify three spoken numbers presented in varying levels of background noise. Based on their performance, we then grouped participants into three categories: “normal”, “insufficient” and “poor”.

Participants were followed up over 11 years to see who developed dementia. A total of 1,285 people from the 82,039 total received a dementia diagnosis over that period. We found those with insufficient and poor speech-in-noise hearing had a 61% and 91% greater risk of developing dementia compared to those with normal speech-in-noise hearing. The dementia risk of those with poor speech-in-noise hearing was virtually identical to what previous studies found about people with hearing impairments that are picked up by pure-tone audiometry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3On8Po_0bbQ6t1n00
Struggling to hear an announcement in a busy place is one sign of poor speech-in-noise hearing. Keith Gentry/ Shutterstock

Finding the cause

There are several suggestions for why there is a link between hearing impairment and dementia. One possibility is that impaired hearing increases the likelihood of other risk factors for dementia, such as social isolation or depression. But we found little evidence to support this, with depressive symptoms and social isolation only explaining a small percentage (less than 7%) of the association between speech-in-noise hearing impairment and dementia.

It’s also possible that our findings (and those from other studies) might be detecting an association between dementia and hearing impairment when in fact both are caused by something else altogether. While we took a range of factors into account in our analyses – such as age, education level and socioeconomic status – we can’t rule out the possibility that other factors might be involved that we didn’t look at.

The other possibility is that dementia causes hearing impairment. This might seem an unusual explanation, as in our study dementia was diagnosed after hearing was measured. But the pathology of dementia typically develops years before a person receives a diagnosis. It often occurs before memory problems and other cognitive issues become apparent. This “pre-clinical” pathology results in other symptoms – such as weight loss – and could potentially cause issues with hearing.

We explored this possibility in two ways. The first was to see whether hearing impairment was associated with dementia diagnosed a long time after hearing was measured. This is because pre-clinical symptoms are more likely to manifest close to a diagnosis.

When looking at dementia diagnosed nine to 11 years after the hearing test, insufficient and poor speech-in-noise hearing was associated with a 54% and 85% increased risk of dementia. This is similar to the main findings of our study. You would have expected this group to have a lower correlation with hearing problems if pre-clinical dementia was causing them.

Our second approach was to only include people who described their health as “good”, “very good” or “excellent” at the time hearing was measured. This is because worse health might reflect the early pre-clinical symptoms of dementia. People with worse health are also probably more likely to have hearing problems.

Again, the number of people in this group who went on to develop dementia after being identified with a hearing impairment was similar to those of our initial findings. Had dementia been causing the impairment, you might have expected a disproportionately high number of those who went on to develop dementia to have been the ones already reporting generally poor health.

In both cases, this is tentative evidence that dementia might not be causing hearing impairment. But even so, some early pre-clinical symptoms of dementia can manifest decades before a diagnosis. Studies which diagnose dementia 15 or even 20 years later are necessary to disentangle these complex relationships further.

While our findings are preliminary, they add to the growing body of evidence that hearing impairment is a promising target for preventing dementia. In fact, it’s thought that if hearing impairment is indeed a cause of dementia, addressing it could prevent 8% of dementia cases in instances where dementia is not otherwise evident. This statistic is based on pure-tone audiometry hearing – so it could very well be higher when considering issues with speech-in-noise hearing.

Comments / 5

The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Test#Hearing Impairment#Dementia Risk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

7 Signs Someone is Getting Dementia, According to Experts

Sure, most people have trouble remembering things as they get older. However, many cognitive changes are a normal part of aging—including dementia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines dementia as a general term to describe "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities." And, an estimated 5 million adults live with it. While there is no cure for dementia, identifying it early rather than later can be helpful in terms of management. Here are 7 signs someone is getting dementia, per the Alzheimer's Association—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

People who suffer high blood pressure between the ages of 30 and 50 are 66% more likely to develop dementia, with smoking and a fatty diet also dramatically increasing risk, new study claims

Three common lifestyle habits could dramatically increase a person's likelihood of developing dementia, a new study finds. A Dutch research team found the smoking or eating diets high in cholesterol or trans fats can increase someone's likelihood of developing dementia by up to 45 percent. Having high blood pressure can...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Widespread pain linked to heightened dementia and stroke risk

Widespread pain is linked to a heightened risk of all types of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, and stroke, finds research published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. And this association is independent of potentially influential factors, such as age, general health, and lifestyle, the findings indicate. Widespread...
HealthWebMD

Adjusting to Life With a Chronic Condition

Like most people who have been relatively healthy all their lives, I never expected to end up with a chronic medical condition. But about 5 years ago my health took a definite downturn as I developed nonspecific symptoms -- physical exhaustion, insomnia, muscle weakness, and many others -- that defied any clear medical explanation. I was forced to drastically reduce my work hours and give up most of my social life. At home I struggled to be the dad and partner I wanted to be, as I couldn’t even keep up with my wife and young kids on our family walks.
Diseases & Treatmentsaao.org

Eye Exams May Help Identify Seniors at Risk of Dementia

Eye exams in aging adults may catch more than just vision problems. A new study bolsters evidence that certain types of vision problems may point to an elevated risk of dementia. The Academy recommends all healthy adults get a baseline eye exam with an ophthalmologist by age 40. Seniors over...
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Progression of Lewy body dementia can be seen in 6 months

Use of common clinical instruments helped identify progression of Lewy body dementia clinical features like global cognition and parkinsonism during a 6-month observation period, according to findings published in Neurology. “There are few prospective studies directly investigating the natural history of key clinical features in Lewy body dementia. Existing studies...
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure puts extra pressure on internal organs like the heart, brain and kidneys. Poor sleep can be a sign of high blood pressure, research reveals. A lack of deep sleep is a particularly strong sign of the condition. Without deep sleep during the night, people often do not...
Diseases & Treatmentsbelmarrahealth.com

Treating Chronic Pain Is Good for Your Brain

There is no shortage of links between the body and mind. And recent research shows that when your body hurts for too long, it may have a devastating effect on mental health. A recent study found that people experiencing chronic pain are far more likely to have all-cause dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or a stroke. These findings are independent of a person’s age, health, or socioeconomic status.
Mental HealthShropshire Star

Dementia risk lower for people in mentally stimulating jobs, study suggests

The research looked at a range of occupations, from civil servants to public sector employees and forestry workers. People with mentally stimulating jobs have a lower risk of dementia in later years than those who have non-stimulating work, research has suggested. Scientists looked at more than 100,000 participants across studies...
Weight LossMedicalXpress

Understanding the link between dementia and hearing loss

The number of people living with dementia is projected to treble from 50 to 150 million worldwide by 2050. Although there's currently no cure for the condition, researchers are continuing to learn about how people can reduce their risk through making lifestyle changes (such as exercising more or quitting smoking) and managing health issues (including diabetes and hypertension).
Weight LossPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia and hearing loss: What you need to know

The number of people living with dementia is projected to treble from 50 to 150 million worldwide by 2050. Although there’s currently no cure for the condition, researchers are continuing to learn about how people can reduce their risk through making lifestyle changes (such as exercising more or quitting smoking) and managing health issues (including diabetes and hypertension).
Mental Healththeadvocate.com

Alzheimers Q&A: What does pseudodementia mean?

Pseudodementia is a psychiatric condition that appears to mimic symptoms of dementia but does not have its root in neurological degeneration. This condition is sometimes called depressive pseudodementia, as the symptoms often stem from mood-related conditions such as depression. Pseudodementia and dementia can be difficult to distinguish. People experience changes...
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Dealing With Dementia

Approximately 50 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Dr. Steven Starks, clinical assistant professor at the College and a geriatric psychiatrist at the University of Houston College of Medicine has information you should know. “By 2025, nearly half-a-million Texans will have Alzheimer's disease. This disease is...
Diseases & TreatmentsPsychiatric Times

How to Reduce the Risk of Late-Life Dementia—Starting in Childhood

What advice can clinicians give patients to lower their overall risk for neurodegenerative diseases?. When it comes to Alzheimer disease (AD) and dementia, treatment gets more attention than prevention. Maybe it is time for that to change, because by combining preventative measures, it is possible to improve up to 40% of the overall risk factors for diseases like AD.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

This Sensory Impairment Could Be an Early Symptom of Dementia

Many folks over this past year experienced the loss of their senses of smell during the Covid pandemic. Anosmia, as it’s called in medical speak, is when foreign invaders mess with the parts in your brain that are responsible for your ability to detect scents. But anosmia might not just come about when you’ve got a respiratory infection. In fact, it may be an early sign of dementia.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Social interaction can help fight depression in people with dementia

Social and group activities can help fight depression in people with dementia, new research has found. Researchers from the University of Sheffield and Brighton and Sussex Medical School, have analyzed the use of cognitive stimulation as an effective treatment for people with dementia. Cognitive stimulation is a nonpharmacological treatment for...
Mental HealthNew Scientist

Mentally demanding jobs linked with lower dementia risk in later life

People with intellectually stimulating jobs are slightly less likely to develop dementia when they are older – and we may have some new clues about how a person’s lifestyle physically protects their brain. The finding adds support to the idea that people with more active intellectual lives are somehow buffered...
Mental Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Dementia Risks Decrease For Those Who Receive Mental Stimulation At Their Job

The researchers suggest that how mentally stimulating a job is could play an important role in how well it helps to prevent dementia. Old age is ever looming large with the onset of dementia. It has long been known that mentally stimulating jobs retain cognitive function better than sedentary jobs. This study also found that job satisfaction and mental health were improved among workers who took part in mentally stimulating activities at work. The more you live, work and interact with creative individuals, the greater your chance of having excellent mental health and a rewarding job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy