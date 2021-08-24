Cancel
KU Health getting calls about drug not approved for COVID-19

By Hailey Godburn
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
The University of Kansas Health System is receiving one to three calls a month to its poison control hotline about ivermectin use to treat COVID-19, said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, some have sought alternative treatments for the virus. Among them recently is ivermectin, a drug traditionally used to treat and/or prevent parasitic infection in animals such as horses, according to the Food and Drug Administration .

Hawkinson said dosing yourself with ivermectin (which is not recommended by at least three major health organizations) is higher-risk than taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

“People don’t want to get a vaccine because they may get a headache or feel bad for a day or two, but you know, if you take ivermectin in the wrong way or you take too much, you can certainly get toxicity from it, including central nervous system toxicity and things like that," Hawkinson said. "There are much more and worse side effects with ivermectin. It’s amazing to me people still would like to do this.”

Ivermectin is approved for some uses in humans, including tablets to treat some parasitic worms and topical treatments for head lice and certain skin conditions. It is not approved for use as an antiviral medication.

Hawkinson said Tuesday it's a "very good drug" when it's used in the ways for which it's approved, but it can be harmful when inappropriately prescribed or used.

The FDA said it has recently received multiple reports of COVID-19 patients needing medical attention after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for use in horses.

The agency even issued a to-the-point message on Twitter: "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it."

It's risky to take ivermectin in doses and formulations meant for animals, but it can even be unsafe to take the varieties approved for humans as it could interact with other medications, including blood thinners.

It's also possible to overdose, which can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, problems with balance, seizures, coma or even death, according to the FDA.

In addition to the FDA's warning against the use, the Infectious Disease Society of America and the World Health Organization both recommend against using ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.

