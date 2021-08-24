Cancel
Detroit Lions concerned about D’Andre Swift’s availability for opener against 49ers

By Kyle Meinke
MLive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are concerned D’Andre Swift’s groin injury could impact his availability for the season opener against San Francisco, and perhaps Da’Shawn Hand too. Swift suffered the injury in the early days of camp and practiced sparingly since. With just 19 days remaining until the 49ers...

