West Geauga football: Wolverines looking for Week 2 opponent after Streetsboro cancels
West Geauga is in the process of finding a football opponent for this weekend after the scheduled game against Streetsboro was canceled because of COVID protocols. First-year athletic director Brandon Stewart confirmed to The News-Herald that Streetsboro contacted West Geauga on Aug. 23 and reported positive COVID tests on their football squad, and thus would have to cancel the Aug. 27 game scheduled to be played at Stewart Field.www.news-herald.com
