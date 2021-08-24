Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Streetsboro, OH

West Geauga football: Wolverines looking for Week 2 opponent after Streetsboro cancels

By John Kampf
News-Herald.com
 8 days ago

West Geauga is in the process of finding a football opponent for this weekend after the scheduled game against Streetsboro was canceled because of COVID protocols. First-year athletic director Brandon Stewart confirmed to The News-Herald that Streetsboro contacted West Geauga on Aug. 23 and reported positive COVID tests on their football squad, and thus would have to cancel the Aug. 27 game scheduled to be played at Stewart Field.

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Streetsboro, OH
City
Beachwood, OH
City
Mogadore, OH
Geauga County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
County
Geauga County, OH
City
Girard, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Stewart
Person
John Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#American Football#Covid#The News Herald#Fox 8 News#Orange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden rips 'extreme' new Texas abortion law

President Biden said on Wednesday the Texas law that went into effect overnight banning abortions at six weeks “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade,” adding that it will "significantly impair" women’s access to health care. “Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas election bill barrels toward final passage

Texas Republicans passed a restrictive voting bill out of the state House on Tuesday, after a monthslong battle with Democrats who fled the legislature repeatedly to try and block the bill. The bill still needs one final vote in the Senate before heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy