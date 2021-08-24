Cancel
Bellator 270 Gets Peter Queally-Patricky Freire Rematch for Co-Main Event

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 9 days ago

Peter Queally will square off against Patricky Freire in a lightweight rematch at Bellator 270. The promotion announced the booking on Monday while also confirming a previously reported bantamweight headliner pitting James Gallagher against Patrick Mix. Bellator 270 takes place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Nov. 5. The main card airs on Showtime in the United States at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, while prelims stream on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel, the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.

m.sherdog.com

