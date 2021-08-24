Cancel
Carolina Panthers sign Robby Anderson to two-year contract extension

By Matt Fitzgerald
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

In news that will make Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold happy, the team agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson on Tuesday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news of Anderson’s new contract, along with the financial details :

Anderson was teammates with Darnold on the New York Jets, and now they’ve been reunited in Charlotte after the Panthers traded for the young signal-caller this offseason. That innate chemistry, a better culture and a capable offensive coordinator in Joe Brady should serve Darnold and Anderson well.

  • Robby Anderson stats (2020, Carolina Panthers): 95 receptions, 1,096 yards, 3 touchdowns

Once the subject of trade rumors and speculation, it has to be a relief for Anderson to secure his future — and it’s nice to make some excellent money in doing so.

Despite entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Temple — when current Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was leading the program — Anderson has found his stride as a dynamic playmaker who’s coming off his first 1,000-yard season from last year.

Teddy Bridgewater ‘s limited arm strength put a ceiling on what Anderson was able to accomplish in 2020. At least in terms of talent level, Darnold is superior to Teddy B in his ability to stretch the field, and Anderson has the speed to blow the top off a defense.

Although Carolina’s offensive line is a bit of a question mark, the all-world talents of tailback Christian McCaffrey should still allow the Panthers to establish enough of a rushing attack to help them thrive off play-action passing. That’s where Darnold and Anderson could really be dangerous.

Plus, the Panthers have already picked up the fifth-year option on wideout DJ Moore’s rookie contract, and put together another reunion through the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Terrace Marshall Jr. to join forces with ex-LSU play-caller Brady again.

Between Anderson, Moore and Marshall, the future of Carolina’s receiving corps is extremely bright. Add in a 100-catch back in McCaffrey to the mix, and Darnold should absolutely play better than he did during his tenure with the Jets.

Can the Panthers’ offense carry them to a postseason berth in 2021? Read our NFL playoff predictions now

