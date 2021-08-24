Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

21-year-old Winston-Salem woman missing

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 7 days ago

Winston-Salem police are searching for 21-year-old Diamond Tierra Kimbrough.

A silver alert was issued for her early Tuesday morning. Police said Kimbrough suffers from a cognitive disorder and they are concerned for her wellbeing.

According to social media posts from family members, Kimbrough hasn't been seen since August 17.

Police said Kimbrough was last seen at her home on Reynolds Forest Drive in Winston-Salem. She left in a 2014 black Mazda 6 with North Carolina license tag BBV-7658. It wasn't known what she was wearing, but officials said she typically wears leggings, a tee-shirt, and slides or sandals.

If you have seen her, please call Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

