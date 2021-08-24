Weight-Focused ‘Workplace Wellness’ Programs Drive Stigma and Inequity. Let’s Leave Them Behind
After over a year, the COVID-19 pandemic is moving into its next chapter. Industrialized nations like the United States and the United Kingdom have started reopening, and deals are being brokered to bring more vaccines to more developing nations. For many of us, this means a much-needed return to our friends, our families, our daily lives, and our workplaces. But returning to in-person work can also mean returning to coworkers who are newly self-conscious of their size. It may also mean returning to anxious diet talk and overt weight stigma.www.self.com
