Weight-Focused ‘Workplace Wellness’ Programs Drive Stigma and Inequity. Let’s Leave Them Behind

When I was preparing to give birth to my third child, I knew myself well enough to know that I would need certain postpartum coping tools. In addition to a prescription to Zoloft and therapist appointments scheduled in advance, I knew I'd need comfort reading materials (Agatha Christie), comfort TV (Schitt's Creek), and the comfort of not having to do anything which required significant mental effort. I was extremely fortunate to have the mental space to prepare for my postpartum self-care (many pregnant people aren't as lucky), and in the weeks leading up to my son's birth, I finished up any cognitively taxing work and looked forward to giving myself a hard pass for any mentally strenuous roadblocks that might appear postpartum. Because here's the thing, pregnancy and childbirth change you, but not only in the way of platitudinous Instagram infographics typed up in curlicue fonts waxing poetic about how a mother is born alongside the child (although, yeah, that's true). Pregnancy and childbirth change birthing people's brains. And we know little about it.