The Rockets have a plan for Usman Garuba

There was half a minute for the end, Houston won for three points and Antonio Blakeney, the maximum rival scorer, he threw himself with everything to crush the rocket hoop. He had seen the free corridor but not Usman Garuba, who with one eye was attentive to the corner shooter and with the other, to painting. With the 'Timing' measured at the millimeter, Garuba plugged the mate to open his best performance in the Las Vegas Summer League: 8 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 robberies and victory plug.The match, Will Weaver, assistant Stephen Silas and coach of the Rockets during this tournament, revealed the intrahistory of that moment. "Today we had a couple of times because he came and told me, 'I'm fine, leave me on the track'. And my only concern was that Gasoline would have to play in the final stretch," he began to explain at a press conference . "What I like most about [Gauba] is that when I said, 'Do you see? You needed to save the energy to make that decisive stopper. That's why I took it before.' And he told me, 'Coach, I'm not from agreement. But I respect it '[laughs]. That is the kind of person who is and I think it has been seen today in many moments the special thing that can be as defender, "Weaver continued.