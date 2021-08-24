Hochul expected to lay out policy on vaccine mandates, school masking guidelines

On her first day on the job, Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to lay out policies on issues like vaccine mandates and school masking guidelines.



Masking up in the classroom is a tough topic that school officials and parents are dealing with right away as the new school year is about to kick off.

While Hochul is expected to talk more about the subject this afternoon, she has already taken a stand on the issue saying she believes universal masking is the key to getting kids back in class safely.

In addition, Hochul says she feels the state Health Department has the authority to issue a mask mandate in schools. So far, the state has left the decision about masks to the districts, but a mask mandate from Hochul would take the heat off school officials.

Students wearing masks in school, is a hot, often contentious, issue for school districts and parents across the country, including in the Hudson Valley “I think it would be a good thing so they can protect themselves and everybody else,” says Jermaine Hayes, of Yonkers. “I can deal with the masks and teaching them that safety is safety, but they’re going to have to give them more breaks and understand that they need it,” adds Valerie Almonte, of Yonkers.

There are many who firmly believe the decision should be left up to the parents as to whether or not a child wears a mask in school…saying “my child, my choice.”