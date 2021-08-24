How to Make the 'Best Pasta Salad Ever'
Food & Wine Culinary Director at Large Justin Chapple makes his recipe for Greens Pasta Salad on this week’s episode of Mad Genius. Pasta salad is one of those incredibly versatile, quick meals that we love to have in our back pockets for busy weeks. In this week's episode of Mad Genius, Justin Chapple prepares what he calls " the best pasta salad ever"—his recipe for Greens Pasta Salad. Instead of a mayonnaise-heavy dressing, he combines mayo with buttermilk and Champagne vinegar for tangy results. As for the greens component, arugula, peas, and asparagus come together to give the dish extra crunch and brightness. It's all ready in an hour and 15 minutes, so you can make it on a weeknight, a weekend, or whenever you have the time.www.foodandwine.com
