How Much a Real-Life Vacation at the 'White Lotus' and 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Resorts Would Cost You

While our time out on the town has been sadly minimal lately, our hours spent streaming television shows have gone through the roof. We’re always stoked to tuck into any new shows set or made in Australia, which is one of the reasons we’re already hooked on the smash-hit Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on the bestselling book by Australian author Liane Moriarty, the series is currently being drip-fed to us on Amazon Prime Video and was produced by the same team that adapted Moriarty’s other huge novel Big Little Lies – both series are of course fronted by our Nicole Kidman.