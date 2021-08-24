Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How Much a Real-Life Vacation at the 'White Lotus' and 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Resorts Would Cost You

By Mallika Mitra
money.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxurious, exclusive resorts seems to be all the rage this summer — at least on television. HBO’s “The White Lotus,” set in a tropical Hawaii paradise, took the internet by storm, racking up 1.9 million viewers for its finale and providing plenty of meme inspiration. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman plays a, uh, wellness guru of sorts at a secluded, scenic Californian retreat in “Nine Perfect Strangers.” The show kicked off with three episodes on August 18, and new episodes are coming out weekly on Hulu.

money.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Lotus#Travel Insurance#New South Wales#Television#Hbo#Californian#Hulu#Architectural Digest#Soma Meditate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Public Healthkiss951.com

Woman Gets Stuck on Vacation For 18 Months Because of Pandemic

On a weekend vacation, a British traveler named Zoe Stephens traveled to the small South Pacific island of Tonga. The problem was her weekend getaway was scheduled RIGHT before the pandemic really began. And all of a sudden, Zoe was stuck within the borders of this small Polynesian kingdom. And...
TV & VideosSFGate

What real Hawaii resort workers think of HBO Max's 'The White Lotus'

HBO Max’s latest hit “The White Lotus” came to a dramatic close on Sunday night. There was murder, mayhem and, of course, rich white person entitlement. Created and directed by Mike White of “School of Rock” fame, the show follows a group of wealthy tourists on a weeklong vacation to a luxury, high-end Hawaii resort.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Is Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” based on a book?

Is Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” based on a book?. In the new Hulu TV series Nine Perfect Strangers, which debuted its first three episodes on the streaming service on Wednesday, the characters search for inner peace and tranquillity. Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, and Michael Shannon are among the cast members...
MoviesNYLON

9 Grace Van Patten Movies To Stream If You Love 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

At 24, Grace Van Patten may be the youngest cast member on Hulu’s new dramatic thriller series, Nine Perfect Strangers, but she’s quickly proved her worth as one of the ensemble show's breakout stars. Nine Perfect Strangers — which was adapted from the best-selling book of the same name, written...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

How ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ compares to ‘Big Little Lies’

Fans of “Big Little Lies,” your next obsession is here. Miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers” (premiering Wednesday, Aug. 18 on Hulu) is another David E. Kelley adaptation of a Liane Moriarty book with the same title, just like HBO’s hit “Big Little Lies.”. And the creative team isn’t the only thing...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

10 Best Vacation Spots on the Planet

As the vaccination rate keeps climbing in the U.S., more and more Americans are returning to planning their next dream vacation. Who wouldn't want to escape reality? Now more than ever, we want destinations that deliver big, making up for how little we got out in 2020. Need inspiration for where to go next? We've talked to the best travel experts on the planet who told us the best vacation spots on the planet. Read on.
TV Serieswmleader.com

Obsessed With Nine Perfect Strangers? Binge These Cult Shows

Surrender yourself for the sake of tranquility. Sounds legit!. While we anxiously await the next episode of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, which premiered Aug. 18, the rumors swirl over the true intentions—and, perhaps, identity—of Tranquillum House leader Masha Dmitrichenko, played by Nicole Kidman in one of her most haunting roles yet.
TV & Videosthatshelf.com

Nine Perfect Strangers Review: A Retreat Worth Checking Into

Based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is a captivating story adapted for the small screen by the team that gifted us with the Emmy-nominated Big Little Lies. The star-studded ensemble series follows nine guests as they check into Tranquillum House, a holistic deluxe wellness retreat...
YogaTime Out Global

You can book the Byron Bay retreat featured in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' on Airbnb

While our time out on the town has been sadly minimal lately, our hours spent streaming television shows have gone through the roof. We’re always stoked to tuck into any new shows set or made in Australia, which is one of the reasons we’re already hooked on the smash-hit Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on the bestselling book by Australian author Liane Moriarty, the series is currently being drip-fed to us on Amazon Prime Video and was produced by the same team that adapted Moriarty’s other huge novel Big Little Lies – both series are of course fronted by our Nicole Kidman.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

If you enjoyed Nine Perfect Strangers, these are the 4 series you must see

This Friday Nine Perfect Strangers came to Amazon Prime Video. It is a series starring Nicole Kidman in which nine people who live in the city, stay in a health and wellness resort with the idea of ​​curing their stress. In a bet that combines drama and suspense, the production presents the director of the place, a woman who promises to revitalize their minds. If you have already seen all the episodes and do not know which series to continue with, here we present a list for you to take into account.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Who Is Samara Weaving From 'Nine Perfect Strangers'?

The highly-anticipated Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers just premiered, and its star-studded cast has already won us over. The newest collaboration between Big Little Lies' David E Kelley and Nicole Kidman, the show depicts an ultra-exclusive wellness resort run by Russian guru Masha (Kidman). When nine strangers arrive at the resort with inner struggles they're hoping to heal, Masha's unorthodox methods leave the guests wondering what it truly means to be well.
Public HealthPosted by
Taste Of Home

What Hotel Buffets Look Like Now, Since the Beginning of the Pandemic

Plated meals, increased reliance on waitstaff and higher costs may become the new normal for this popular hotel staple. “Across the hotel industry, guests will find that breakfast buffets of the past are not yet back to what they were pre-pandemic,” says Ron Pohl, senior vice president and chief operations officer of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “There’s a chance they might stay that way. Over the past year and a half, consumer expectations have changed, and many no longer expect hotels to have vast buffet spreads. Reduced breakfast offerings with high-quality food and beverage choices that satisfy guest’s preferences are the new norm.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy