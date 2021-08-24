15-year-old charged with stealing car from Madison rest stop

A 15-year-old from Middletown is facing several charges after police said he stole a car from a Madison rest stop.

State police said they received a report of a Range Rover driving "erratically" on Interstate 95 north before pulling into the rest area.

Around 4:30 p.m., a trooper on the exit 63 ramp sported the Range Rover and began to catch up to the vehicle when troopers were notified of a Honda Civic that had just been stolen out of the rest area.

The trooper was able to find both vehicles traveling together on I-95 north still, just before exit 67 in Old Saybrook.

While the trooper attempted to stop the vehicles, they exited the highway and got back on I-95 southbound.

According to police, the Honda Civic then began to speed while passing other vehicles on the shoulder. Troopers attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the Civic continued to speed in an attempt to elude troopers.

Police stopped the pursuit to wait for the Range Rover. While slowing down, troopers saw the Civic crash with two other vehicles ahead by the exit 65 ramp.

The sole occupant of the Civic, the 15-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries. The two occupants in the Range Rover were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The 15-year-old is charged with interfering with an officer, reckless driving, operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, larceny in the 3rd degree, failure to obey an officer signal, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy to commit larceny in the 2nd degree.

At this time, it's unknown if the occupants of the Range Rover will face charges.

