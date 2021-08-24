WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TICKET GIVEAWAY (Boston 25 News)

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WWE Monday Night Raw Ticket Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Massachusetts and New Hampshire residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of WFXT (Boston), LLC d/b/a WFXT-TV Terrier Media Buyer, Inc., World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., d/b/a WWE, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 am Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on Friday August 27, 2021 and end at 11:59 pm EST on September 3, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, look for the television ad for the event during the Sweepstakes Period and the cue to text, text Keyword “RAW” to 2525 to be entered in the drawing. To be eligible, you must text the correct Keyword anytime from the time you see the announcement until 11:59 pm EST on September 3, 2021.

By texting the Keyword to 2525, you consent to receive one (1) automated reply text per entry to the number you provided Sponsor regarding your entry or this Sweepstakes. You understand that consent is not required to make a purchase. The text message you send is your electronic signature agreeing to these terms and to giving electronic written consent to receive informational automated text messages from Sponsor regarding your entry or this Sweepstakes. Text and data rates apply – participants will be charged for sending and receiving under this Sweepstakes according to his/her carriers’ rate plan(s).

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (https://www.boston25news.com/visitor-agreement/) and Privacy Policy (https://www.boston25news.com/privacy-policy/) which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Maximum one (1) entry per day per person, per mobile number, per day. The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, automated, lost, late, misdirected, illegible, or postage-due entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. At the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner from the entry pool during the Sweepstakes Period in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each Grand Prize Winner will receive:

· Four (4) ringside seats and WWE Merch Prize Pack for Monday Night RAW Live in Boston on September 13, 2021.

· Total ARV of all prizes awarded in the Sweepstakes: $700

NO TRAVEL OR ACCOMMODATIONS WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE.

In connection with any visit to the event venue, please be advised that event venue’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. in addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the event prize (the “Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future Event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance, or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor or prize provider.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Potential winner will be notified after the close of the Sweepstakes Period at the telephone number provided on the potential winner’s entry form. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone. In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within three (3) days of notice or attempted notice. Unless otherwise directed by Sponsor, to claim his/her prize, the potential winner must provide mailing address at least five (5) business days after notification. Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to five (5) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor and Sponsor reserve the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor and Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and Sponsor and their licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

8. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, TERRIER MEDIA BUYER, INC., WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC., D/B/A WWE, AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING ANY WEBSITE AND THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.) THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor and Sponsor reserve the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor. WWE Monday Night RAW Ticket Giveaway is sponsored by WFXT (Boston), LLC d/b/a WFXT-TV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after July 31, 2021) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit boston25.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WFXT “WWE Monday Night Raw Giveaway” Sweepstakes, 25 Fox Drive, Dedham MA, 02026. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact WFXT at (781) 467-1326.

ABBREVIATED RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal MA an NH residents 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Begins 8/27/21 at 12:01 am EST & ends 9/3/21 at 11:59 pm EST. To enter, look for the ad airing the keyword on WFXT Channel 25 and text “RAW” to 2525 during the Sweepstakes period. Standard data and message rates apply. Limit 1 entry per person/day/household. 1 grand prize winner, 4 ring side tickets to WWE Monday Night RAW TD Garden (9/13/21). ARV: $700. Odds vary. For other restrictions and full Official Rules, visit boston.com/contests. Sponsored and administered: WFXT (Boston), LLC d/b/a WFXT-TV, 25 Fox Drive Dedham MA 02026. Void where prohibited.

©2021 Cox Media Group