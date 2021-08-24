Texas running back Bijan Robinson named AP preseason All-American

Before spring practice even begun, everybody knew who the best player on Texas’ roster was. It only took a few games for Bijan Robinson to show why he was rated the No. 1 running back in the country as a recruit.

Averaging 8.2 yards per carry, in general, is an insane stat. Doing it as a true freshman is astronomical.

Naturally, a lot of hype is going to carry over into Robinson’s sophomore season. With Steve Sarkisian taking over the offense, his workload is going to be closer than his 86 total carries from last year. Anywhere between 20 to 30 touches, the head coach said.

People from the national media are beginning to buy into the Robinson hype as well. On Monday, the running back was named a preseason All-American by the AP. He joined fellow conference member Breece Hall as the two running backs.

Others to note within the first team

Of course, Oklahoma was going to get their share within the first team. Spencer Rattler holds down the fort at quarterback, while Nick Bonitto gets in as a linebacker.

Iowa State got a lot of love as well on both sides of the ball. Already mentioning Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar beat out Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer.

Linebacker Mike Rose is the singular Cyclone defensive player to be named to the first team.

Second team

West Virginia is the only other Big 12 school to feature in the preseason list. Defensive end Dante Stills was the only conference player to be named to the second team.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.