Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Grand Central’s Iconic Oyster Bar Will Reopen This September

By Claire Leaden
Posted by 
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1yz2_0bbQ4dDp00

Grand Central’s legendary Oyster Bar & Restaurant will reopen September 7!

The classic New York eatery first closed during the onset of the pandemic, reopened briefly last fall, and then closed again immediately due to lack of traffic and business. Indoor dining was only allowed at 25 percent capacity at the time, and there was no outdoor dining options for them as they are in the completely enclosed lower level of the transportation hub.

The glamorous space was the hotspot of the Grand Central dining scene, and also boasts the title of the oldest restaurant in Grand Central Terminal.

Thankfully, they will be reopening this fall, hopefully for good. A statement posted on their website reads :

“Dear friends, it has been eleven challenging months since we last saw many of you at the Grand Central Oyster Bar. As we re-open on September 7th we relish the opportunity to be of service again, and fill your hearts, and ours, with joy and do what we do best; offer an amazing experience to our beloved New Yorkers and to our friends from all over the world.”

They’re known for preparing the best freshly caught seafood, with 25 types of fish and up to 30 varieties of oysters, plus an award-winning wine list with 80 choices by the glass.

Grand Central Oyster Bar is located on the lower level of Grand Central Terminal at 89 E. 42nd St. and it dates back 108 years in NYC.

In more food & drink news: This European Cocktail Bar & Café Tucked Away In A 19th Century NYC Building Just Reopened

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
674
Followers
200
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Grand Central Terminal#Cocktail Bar#Grand Central#Oyster Bar Restaurant#New Yorkers#Food Drink News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

The Empire State Building Will Light Up Red Tonight To Celebrate The Return Of Broadway

Tonight the Empire State Building will light up in bright red to celebrate the return of our beloved Broadway next month!. One of the most fun traditions in NYC is the Empire State Building lighting up for special occasions. Though it’s often in its “signature white,” for holidays, city events, fundraisers and more it will transform into a bright and colorful beacon.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out More Free Doughnuts To Anyone With A COVID-19 Vaccine

If there weren’t enough incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine, now you can add doughnuts to the mix! Two doughnuts to be precise…. Krispy Kreme just announced that from August 30 through September 5, anyone who has received a least one COVID-19 vaccination shot — and shows valid vaccination proof — can get two free glazed doughnuts at any store location in the U.S. Yes, they already had this promotion going, but it was only for one doughnut. Now they’ve added in a second, just because!
Posted by
Secret NYC

15 Best Coffee Shops In New York City

Throw a pebble from your doorstep and you’ll likely hit a coffee shop. With so many to choose from in New York, it can take you a while before you find one you truly enjoy. Sure, you can go the safe route and stop into a Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts on the way to work (guilty), but there are plenty of others worth trying nearby! If you’re looking for a good cup of coffee in NYC, here are 15 of the best coffee shops you should check out:
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

Trader Joe’s Is Expected To Open Under The Queensboro Bridge This Fall

After opening in Long Island City in June, and with another location coming to Harlem in 2023, the beloved grocery chain is expanding to the Upper East Side in October. According to Patch , the much-anticipated location — which is tucked right under the Queensboro Bridge in a historic building, which most recently housed a Food Emporium — will finally open this fall…”within months,” a spokesperson told the outlet. Local residents have been waiting over a year to be able to shop there.
Posted by
Secret NYC

You Can Now Officially Sail Around NYC Via Hot Tub

There are many ways you can explore NYC from its waterways: by sail boat, by jet ski, by kayak. And now you can add hot tub to that list!. Yes, you read that right. New York jet ski company Sea the City has launched these incredible floating hot tubs — a 40′ boat equipped with two bubbling hot tubs for your sailing-around-NYC pleasure!
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

10 Must-Try Ice Cream Shops In New York City

It’s hot out in NYC, which means there’s one thing you absolutely must have in your hand at all times—ice cream!. There’s certainly no shortage of ice cream shops throughout the city, but there are quite a few that stand out from the crowd as summertime must-trys.
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

10 Stunning Secret Gardens Hidden In New York City

It may be hard to tell at times, but New York City has plenty of gorgeous green garden spaces. It can be easy to forget about the parks, courtyards, and secret gardens when you think of the “concrete jungle,” but if you take a stroll through your neighborhood you’ll definitely stumble across some greenery. Now that summer is nearly here we can’t get enough of the fresh vegetation. Aside from the large park areas and botanical gardens, there are countless community parks, restaurants, shops, and courtyards covered in lush foliage. Here are some of the cutest secret gardens around the city:
Posted by
Secret NYC

This Little Village In Upstate NY Is Made Up Entirely Of Bookstores

Who’s ready for a lovely literary weekend getaway?. Well, the town of Hobart Village in the Northern Catskills region of upstate New York is a book lover’s dream! Tucked away next to the Catskill Mountains, this quaint little village is full of the most charming range of bookstores — and (practically) only bookstores!

Comments / 0

Community Policy