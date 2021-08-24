Grand Central’s Iconic Oyster Bar Will Reopen This September

Grand Central’s legendary Oyster Bar & Restaurant will reopen September 7!

The classic New York eatery first closed during the onset of the pandemic, reopened briefly last fall, and then closed again immediately due to lack of traffic and business. Indoor dining was only allowed at 25 percent capacity at the time, and there was no outdoor dining options for them as they are in the completely enclosed lower level of the transportation hub.

The glamorous space was the hotspot of the Grand Central dining scene, and also boasts the title of the oldest restaurant in Grand Central Terminal.

Thankfully, they will be reopening this fall, hopefully for good. A statement posted on their website reads :

“Dear friends, it has been eleven challenging months since we last saw many of you at the Grand Central Oyster Bar. As we re-open on September 7th we relish the opportunity to be of service again, and fill your hearts, and ours, with joy and do what we do best; offer an amazing experience to our beloved New Yorkers and to our friends from all over the world.”

They’re known for preparing the best freshly caught seafood, with 25 types of fish and up to 30 varieties of oysters, plus an award-winning wine list with 80 choices by the glass.

Grand Central Oyster Bar is located on the lower level of Grand Central Terminal at 89 E. 42nd St. and it dates back 108 years in NYC.

