Top Film & TV Production Companies Are the Unsung Heroes of the Streaming Wars

The next DC FanDome goes down in just a month and a half, and today they’ve offered a glimpse of what fans can expect to see!. This morning brings the details on the programming for DC FanDome 2021. Promising a new trailer for The Batman, our first look at Black Adam and The Flash, as well as new looks at the upcoming games Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and so much more. Frankly, it sounds like it’s going to be another stacked event for DC fans of all mediums. Hell, we’ll also be getting our first look at the next season of Harley Quinn and the upcoming Peacemaker series!