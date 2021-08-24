The Restored Version of this Famous Vermeer Painting Is Hugely Different
On Tuesday, the Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister in Dresden, Germany revealed a completely restored iteration of Johannes Vermeer’s masterful painting Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window, which previously appeared to the public with a backdrop of an unadorned wall framing the painting’s subject, a young woman. The new version, according to reports, reveals that a version of the painting made hundreds of years ago included a spectacular paiting-within-a-painting of cupid on the back wall. The restoration also revealed that Girl Reading a Letter had been painted over in the 19th century.observer.com
