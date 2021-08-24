Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Chicago watchdog harshly criticizes ShotSpotter system

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pz3nE_0bbQ4V6t00
Chicago Police ShotSpotter (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A gunshot detection system that has cost Chicago tens of millions of dollars and is touted as a critical component of the police department's effort to combat gun violence rarely produces evidence of gun-related crime in the city, Chicago's watchdog agency concluded.

In a scathing report released Tuesday, the Office of Inspector General's Public Safety section said the police department data it examined “does not support a conclusion that ShotSpotter is an effective tool in developing evidence of gun-related crime." And, the office concluded, if the department has information that shows ShotSpotter plays a key role in developing such evidence, its “record-keeping practices are obstructing a meaningful analysis of the effectiveness of the technology.”

The inspector general’s office found that between Jan. 1, 2020, and May 31 of this year, just over 50,000 ShotSpotter alerts were confirmed as probable gunshots, but that actual evidence of a gun-related crime was found in only about 4,500 instances, or about 9%.

The report is the latest blow to a system that has come under scrutiny, particularly in Chicago, after it set in motion the fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old boy last March. After that shooting, community groups argued that the system sends officers to predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods for “unnecessary and hostile” encounters with residents and asked a judge to scrutinize the system to determine if it is trustworthy.

And last week, The Associated Press reported that its review of thousands of internal documents, emails, presentations and confidential contracts, along with interviews with dozens of public defenders in communities where ShotSpotter has been deployed, found serious flaws in the use of ShotSpotter as evidentiary support for prosecutors.

According to the AP investigation, the system not only misses live gunfire right under its microphones, but it also misclassifies the sounds of backfiring cars or fireworks as gunshots. It also found that forensic reports prepared by ShotSpotter’s employees have been used in court to improperly claim that a defendant shot at police, or provide questionable counts of the number of shots allegedly fired by defendants. Judges in a number of cases have thrown out the evidence.

ShotSpotter has defended the system.

"Our technology fills the gap in Chicago and 110 other cities across the United States helping deploy officers to crime in real-time, saving lives,” ShotSpotter said in a statement earlier this year.

It has won praise from police departments and other agencies who say it puts officers on the scene far faster than if they waited for someone to call 911 to report gunfire. While, for example, there have been questions about whether the police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo last March was justified, authorities have said that when he was shot, the teen was holding a gun that had minutes earlier been fired by another man.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has weighed in as well, calling the technology, along with cameras and high-tech support centers staffed with police, "a lifesaver.”

On its website, the California-based company says ShotSpotter helps stop gun violence by using "sensors, algorithms and artificial intelligence” to classify 14 million sounds in its proprietary database as gunshots or something else. But its CEO, Ralph Clark declined to discuss specifics about its use of artificial intelligence, saying more recently that it's “not really relevant.”

One thing that is relevant, according to the inspector general's report, is that the use of the ShotSpotter system is “changing the way officers respond to calls,” and is being used “to form the basis for an investigatory stop or as part of the rationale for a pat down once a stop has been initiated.”

“If the Department is to continue to invest in technology which sends CPD members into potentially dangerous situations with little information — and about which there are important community concerns — it should be able to demonstrate the benefit of its use in combatting violent crime," the office reported. “The data we analyzed plainly doesn’t do that.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

227K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Clark
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Spotter#Chicago Mayor#Police Shooting#Shotspotter#Latino#The Associated Press#Ap#If The Department#Cpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago police criticized for lack of response to violent downtown crimes

CHICAGO — Amid increased concerns about the uptick in violent crime downtown, community members are hopeful a stronger police presence is the answer. The issue comes as the Chicago Police Department faces criticism for taking six minutes to respond to the beating of two men in River North over the weekend, in addition to a spike in robberies.
Chicago, ILGovernment Technology

Chicago City Inspector Raises Questions Over ShotSpotter

(TNS) — A city inspector general analysis of the Chicago Police Department’s multimillion-dollar gunshot-detection system has found that it rarely results in officers documenting gun violence. The study also found that in some cases officers are using ShotSpotter as part of their justification for street stops. Deputy Inspector General Deborah...
Chicago, ILaclufl.org

Four Problems with the ShotSpotter Gunshot Detection System

A critical report on the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system issued today by the City of Chicago’s Inspector General (IG) is the latest indication of deep problems with the gunshot detection company and its technology, including its methodology, effectiveness, impact on communities of color, and relationship with law enforcement. The report questioned the “operational value” of the technology and found that it increases the incidence of stop and frisk tactics by police officers in some neighborhoods.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Block Club Chicago

Activists Want City To Cut Ties With ShotSpotter — But Chicago Police Already Extended Its Contract Two More Years

CHICAGO — Activists have pushed the Chicago Police Department to stop using ShotSpotter following reports casting doubt on the technology’s reliability. But city records show the Police Department already renewed its controversial contract months ago, finalizing an extension in December to continue using ShotSpotter until late 2023. Chicago police have...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hits out at reports police turned their backs on her over female officer’s death

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has slammed coverage of her ongoing feud with the city’s police department days after a group of officers mourning the death of a colleague turned their backs on her.Mayor Lightfoot visited University of Chicago Medical Center on Saturday night after a shooting left 29-year-old officer Ella French dead and another officer fighting for his life.Brothers Emonte and Eric Morgan have been charged with the murder of Officer French.In photos posted to Facebook, officers were shown turning away from Ms Lightfoot as she went to speak to them at the hospital.Addressing the incident at a press...
LawLaw.com

Compelling Digital Evidence of Capitol Crimes: ‘United States v. Reffitt’

Although the venue of the crime was certainly different, the rules for admission of evidence in court for the cases emanating from the January 6th assault on the Capitol remain constant. Usually, evidence obtained from a defendant to be used against that same defendant falls within the category of significant, which is why the government routinely seeks such evidence and relentlessly fights for its admission. For instance, search warrants executed at a defendant’s house or the defendant’s financial institution’s accounts, or conversations with the defendant intercepted over lawful wiretaps or with undercover agents, or informants and cooperators, or from video surveillance usually involve probative and compelling evidence. On the other hand, this same evidence frequently requires the prosecution to elude, and the court to interpret, the parameters of constitutional roadblocks. Thus, the recent case involving one of the January 6th Capitol defendants, United States v. Guy Reffitt, 21-cr-00032 (Dist. Col. 2021), involved the government’s possession of, and the admissibility, of the defendant’s own helmet camera digital video evidence of the events, and will be discussed in detail in this article.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC Chicago

Fourth Officer Who Defended US Capitol Dies by Suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who defended the U.S. Capitol against the mob attack on Jan. 6 has died by suicide. Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. He served as an officer for more than 18 years, joining the department in 2003. Hashida was 43.
Arizona StateAZFamily

PD: Arizona family members conduct 'honor violence' on pregnant woman

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Members of an Arizona family are facing felony charges over the honor violence they did on a woman and her family because of their disapproval of her romantic relationship, police said. Peoria police said the six suspects targeted a now-pregnant relative, along with her boyfriend and his family, during the past two years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy