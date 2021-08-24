Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Ricky White, Michael Gravely not participating in team activities

By Cory Linsner
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3Gze_0bbQ44bl00

We are just over a week away from Michigan State’s season opener against the Northwestern Wildcats. Fall camp is in full swing as MSU gears up for the 2021 campaign, the second season of the Mel Tucker era.

As the Spartan players prepare, they are doing so without two members of the team, as reveled by Coach Tucker. Freshman DB Michael Gravely and sophomore WR Ricky White are not currently participating in team activities.

Both players are still listed on the teams official roster. The reason about their absence is unknown at this time.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
64K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gears#Colton#Spartan#American Football#Msu#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
Youngstown, OHPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Football Coach Carl Pelini

An arrest warrant was reportedly issued for Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney High School head football coach Carl Pelini on Monday, according to a report by 21 WFMJ-TV in Youngstown, Ohio. Pelini is being charged with domestic violence. He is not currently in custody. According to a police report, officers responded...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
NFL247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit on Clemson, UNC for ACC title: 'It's a coin flip'

The ACC should be tighter than in years past in 2021. With Clemson returning a lot but losing their most important piece, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, other rising programs see this as an opportunity to finally overtake the Tigers in the conference. North Carolina and others like Miami and Virginia Tech...
Nebraska StateFOX Sports

Scott Frost and Nebraska open with a thud, plus RJ Young's Top 25

Before Nebraska and Illinois kicked off the 2021 college football season Saturday, Scott Frost had already made some history of the wrong kind. He began the game with the second-worst winning percentage among Cornhuskers head coaches who have had the privilege of keeping their job for more than three years.
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
Wisconsin Statetigernet.com

Former Clemson RB named starter at Wisconsin

Former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi was named the starter on the opening depth chart at Wisconsin on Monday. The former four-star prospect out of Naples, Florida announced he was transferring in April. He rushed for 427 yards and six touchdowns over 71 carries in 169 career snaps as a Tiger (21 games).
Footballwcyb.com

Twin Springs football team suspends football activities

The Twin Springs football team is off the field due to COVID-19 protocols. Head coach Keith Warner confirmed the details to News 5 on Tuesday night. Warner said the pause in football activities started on Tuesday. Warner told News 5 they are waiting on a date to return to play...
Michigan StateMarietta Daily Journal

Former Marietta standout White not participating at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The star of Michigan State football’s biggest win last season is not currently with the team. Coach Mel Tucker on Tuesday said redshirt freshman Ricky White and freshman defensive back Michael Gravely “are not participating in team activities at this point.” Tucker did not elaborate on why.
Nebraska StatePosted by
On3.com

Pete Thamel believes Mark Stoops could solve Nebraska's problems

Some Cornhusker fans believe Tom Osborne and Tommy Frazier are walking through that door. Unfortunately, Nebraska is stuck with Scott Frost. The prodigal son returned home and made a mess. One college football prognosticator believes Mark Stoops is the perfect coach to solve the problems Frost created in Lincoln. Nebraska’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy