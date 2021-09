Director Spike Lee is coming under fire after TV critics revealed that part of his upcoming documentary on 9/11, titled “NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½” and airing on HBO, would include lengthy segments on 9/11 conspiracy theories — so much airtime that it seemed an endorsement of the theories. He has now announced that he’s reediting the final episode of the show, airing on September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the attacks, though he gave no specifics about what exactly he will edit or whether it’s even in response to the controversy. Requests to Lee for comment went unanswered at press time. Here’s the timeline of events as we understand it. We will continue to update this article as events develop.