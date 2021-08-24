Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

551793_6_.jpg

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will Snuffing Out Fine Latin Cigars Strike the Match of Illegal Immigration?. Cigar diplomacy is back—and once again it is clouding the landscape for an American president.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
826
Followers
22K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Illegal Immigrants#Cigars#Latin#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Immigration
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Press

551660_6_.jpg

Oh, for the days when trolls were mythological creatures, living in Nordic caves. Today, they live online, poking us with bitter invective instead of intelligent arguments. That’s what some of President Biden’s defenders are doing, now that he is struggling. With only a weak defense to offer, most are in hiding. The few who venture out in public have turned to a last resort: trolling anyone who dares to criticize the president. Their favorite taunt is “Do you want the president to fail?”
Foreign Policyrealcleardefense.com

China Set To Join ‘Graveyard of Empires’

China has reaped the benefits of costly American military and security efforts in Afghanistan but now faces a hostile Islamic regime near its western border, according to David Stilwell, former assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific affairs, who adds that the Biden administration should not help Beijing deal with its problems there.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

America must oppose socialism and authoritarianism in Cuba and at home

In recent weeks, the world has watched as the Cuban people have taken to the streets with a message not heard publicly in Cuba for more than six decades: chants of “Libertad.” Across the island nation, thousands of brave Cubans joined protests, defiant in the face of a brutal dictatorship, as they demanded the end of the communist regime that has tormented them for generations.
EntertainmentWISH-TV

China banning karaoke songs that endanger national unity

(CNN) — China will create a “blacklist” of karaoke songs, banning those that contain “harmful content” from entertainment venues. According to interim rules outlined by the country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, karaoke must not endanger national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, incite ethnic hatred or undermine ethnic unity, promote cults or superstition or violate the state’s religious policies.
WorldPosted by
Cleveland.com

Afghanistan shows again that America cannot be that “shining city upon a hill’ to everyone

Ronald Reagan borrowed from the Sermon on the Mount when he emphasized, “America is a shining city upon a hill” whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere. It is this combination of arrogance and hubris that results in inevitable failure when we attempt nation-building in countries that don’t share our collective sense of national pride. We failed in Vietnam and now, again, after 20 years of a military presence in Afghanistan. No country, empire or kingdom who dared to travel the Khyber Pass has successfully conquered or changed that tribal culture of governance that has endured for over a thousand years.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

As a dual citizen, I feel deeply conflicted about Canada opening its border to Americans

When Canada closed its border with the United States in March 2020, I broke out in a cold sweat. I found myself, a dual citizen, suddenly teetering between two worlds. On one side was my home in Vancouver where I live and work, and on the other was my family.My mother, who is 83 years old, had just moved to Washington state in the US to be closer to me, her only daughter who she depends on for care and companionship. After making several phone calls, I learned that neither country could technically keep me from entering because of my...
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Austrian Museum Won’t Loan Famed Headdress to Mexico: Report

In 2020, Mexican officials made impassioned requests for the loan of a storied Aztec headdress held by Austria’s Weltmuseum Wien. This week, the Vienna institution officially denied those requests, ensuring that the headdress will not return to Mexico this year to tie in with the 500th anniversary of Spain’s conquest of the Aztec empire in 1521. The German press agency dpa reported on Monday that the Weltmuseum Wien told Mexican leaders that it could not travel the headdress, claiming that the object was too fragile to make the journey. “Due to the considerable risk of possible damage during transport, the request...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Press

552112_6_.jpg

California makes school optional for the people who cook your food, build your houses and watch your children. The state treats beauty workers differently, as Michaela Spina discovered when she launched her career as a skin care specialist.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Twitter mocks ‘Cancun Cruz’ for saying ‘America doesn’t leave Americans behind’

Senator Ted Cruz is facing a wave of mockery on Twitter after saying “America doesn’t leave Americans behind” – reminding many observers of his ill-timed trip to Cancun.On Monday, Mr Cruz posted a clip of a CNN report on a Texas family left stranded in Afghanistan after the final round of evacuations ended. The last American troops in the country departed this week, even as hundreds of United States citizens remained – though the Biden administration has said it will continue working to get them out.The senator was indignant.“This is horrifying. And wrong,” Mr Cruz tweeted. “America doesn’t leave...
TV & VideosWashington Times

Netflix whitewashes history’s greatest tyrant, Mao Zedong

When I watch a documentary, I expect to pick a few historical nits. I don’t expect to be sickened by a whitewash of the greatest mass murderer of all time. But the Netflix series “How to Become a Tyrant” does just that, glossing over Mao Zedong with a throwaway line. It’s like a how-to on killing chickens that gives just a fleeting glimpse of Colonel Sanders.
Politicsrealclearhistory.com

America's 10 Most Important Small Wars

I’m a libertarian. I don’t like wars. They lead to bigger government. They lead to more bureaucracy. They excuse bad things in the name of patriotism. War is the health of the state. And yet, I find myself newly intrigued by an old argument from the neo-conservative (and former Republican)...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Is Israel an Empire or Plug-in?

Rabbi Yishai returns home to the Holy Land and is joined by Rav Mike Feuer to hash out Israel’s relationships with empires – especially today’s Western-American tilt. Is Israel meant to compete with Rome, or is meant to buttress the current paradigm?
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Covid travel bans are about xenophobia, not public health

Where pandemics go, xenophobia follows; Covid-19 has been no different. Even as the virus is slowly brought under control around the world, border closures have no end in sight, despite there being no evidence that these travel bans suppress virus transmissions.The tourism industry was the first to suffer when the pandemic hit, but it could be one of the sectors that lead the recovery – if we allow it to. However, the real cost is not just economic: open minds require open borders. Less travel will leave lasting scars not only on our economies but on the views and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy