551793_6_.jpg

When Canada closed its border with the United States in March 2020, I broke out in a cold sweat. I found myself, a dual citizen, suddenly teetering between two worlds. On one side was my home in Vancouver where I live and work, and on the other was my family.My mother, who is 83 years old, had just moved to Washington state in the US to be closer to me, her only daughter who she depends on for care and companionship. After making several phone calls, I learned that neither country could technically keep me from entering because of my...