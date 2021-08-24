How to Make 2 Famous College-Town Burgers

Burgers may be the most riffed-on food in the American canon, but let’s face it, the beef patty has limitations. Bacon, barbecue sauce, and blue cheese are a beef burger’s best buds, assertive enough to stand up to the taste of medium-rare chuck, but switch a burger’s central protein to something more refined—salmon, say—and a whole bunch of slathering possibilities present themselves. Lighter, healthier, and more delicate salmon burgers are no shrinking violets, but they are especially perfect for spring and summer. Salmon also happens to be one of the best fish to grill.