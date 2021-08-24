Cancel
How to Make 2 Famous College-Town Burgers

By Complex
First We Feast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Season 4 premiere of Burger Scholar Sessions, George Motz celebrates two famous college-town burgers from the Midwest—the Theta Special near the OU campus, and the Duane Purvis near Purdue University. The first one features a special hickory sauce. While the second one is cooked like a schnitzel and covered in peanut butter. George says if you want a great cheeseburger, always head to a college town. Why? "Duh, because students love burgers," says Motz. Get ready as George teaches you how to make two iconic Midwest burgers that are college-town favorites.

