OBITUARY: Nick Davatzes, 79

Nick Davatzes, 79, husband of Dorothea “Dorie” Hayes Davatzes of Wilton, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Nick was born in New York, New York on March 14, 1942, to the late George and Alexandra (Kordes) Davatzes. After graduating from Bryant High School in Queens, NY in 1958 (at the age of 16), he attended St. John’s University where he met his lifelong love, Dorie. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1962 and a Master of Arts in Sociology in 1964. Upon finishing his collegiate studies, he volunteered for the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in both an active and reserve capacity until 1970.