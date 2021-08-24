Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilton, CT

OBITUARY: Nick Davatzes, 79

By GOOD Morning Wilton Staff
goodmorningwilton.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Davatzes, 79, husband of Dorothea “Dorie” Hayes Davatzes of Wilton, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Nick was born in New York, New York on March 14, 1942, to the late George and Alexandra (Kordes) Davatzes. After graduating from Bryant High School in Queens, NY in 1958 (at the age of 16), he attended St. John’s University where he met his lifelong love, Dorie. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1962 and a Master of Arts in Sociology in 1964. Upon finishing his collegiate studies, he volunteered for the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in both an active and reserve capacity until 1970.

goodmorningwilton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
New York City, NY
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Wilton, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
City
Stamford, NY
New York City, NY
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Bryant High School#St John S University#Xerox#Warner Cable#The Arts Entertainment#The History Channel#Biography Channel#History International#The Heritage Award#The Board Of Trustees#Vanguard Award#Fatima Church#The Raymond Funeral Home#Wla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy