Garrett: The year of the yellow jacket
Nature is full of old wives' predictions this time of year. When hornets build their nests high (or when they build their nests low, depending on which old wife you're talking to), it means the upcoming winter is going to be particularly rough. When the woolly worms have an extra stripe (or when they have no stripe), it also means winter is going to be rough. When the ants build their hills higher than normal, it means winter is going to be rough. When the squirrels' tails are bushier, it means winter is going to be rough.
