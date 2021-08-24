Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kyle Gibson Adding Much Needed Stability to Phillies’ Rotation

By Kyle Fisher
phillysportsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the trade deadline, Phillies fans across the country all had one thing at the top of their wish lists: pitching. Whether it was relief pitching to help a struggling bullpen, or adding a starter to add some stability to the end of the rotation, Philly knew pitching was the answer. Dave Dombrowski answered the prayers of the fans and delivered two birds (pitchers) with one stone (trade).

phillysportsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Ian Kennedy
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Cubs#The Texas Rangers#Padres#K#Phils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Signing 4-Time All-Star Pitcher

The MLB trade deadline this year turned out to be an arms race in the NL West. With the Los Angeles Dodgers losing ground to the San Francisco Giants, they’re bringing in an All-Star arm for some added help. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are “closing in”...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This Phillies player might be the most underrated guy in MLB

When you think of the Philadelphia Phillies, you probably don’t think of Ronald Torreyes right away. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen, probably. Vince Velasquez or one of the many mediocre bullpen guys if you’re angry. But Torreyes, or ‘Toe,’ as he’s affectionately known, probably doesn’t spring to mind first.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Why Freddy Galvis could see time at a position he has never played

Freddy Galvis is set to return to the Phillies starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 29, 2017. He’ll bat sixth and play shortstop against left-handed starter Ryan Yarbrough on Wednesday against the Rays. Galvis should get a handful of starts at shortstop, a position he’s played nearly 500...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Phillies are going to regret this 2020 trade

Former Phillies prospect Connor Seabold shines in the Red Sox farm system. It’s almost the one-year anniversary of this trade between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox, and it’s astounding how badly it turned out for the Phillies. And it looks like it’s only going to get worse. For...
MLBVillanovan

Wake Up, Phillies

The Phillies ace of the rotation Zach Wheeler summed up the Phillies woeful struggles best when he said, “This is a team that you don’t want to be swept by.” If the Phillies are going to win the National League East and secure themselves a playoff spot, they need to start playing better baseball. This goes for all facets of the team, especially the hitting and offense in general, as they have struggled mightily in this category over this recent rough stretch.
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Phillies End August By Traveling Down I-95 to Take On Nationals

Ah, once we’ve checked out, the Phillies always managed to reel us right back in. On a positive note, the Philadelphia Phillies managed to take care of business against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as they should have. The Phightin’s took three of four from the D-Backs, with as much drama as they could have added. Nevertheless, we move.
MLBinquirer.com

Zach Eflin closing in on his return to the Phillies’ starting rotation

PHOENIX -- Zach Eflin could make his return to the Phillies’ starting rotation next week. Eflin, sidelined since July 20 with patellar tendinitis in his right knee, flew back to the East Coast on Thursday and is scheduled to start Saturday night at double-A Reading. He’s expected to throw approximately 35 pitches over two or three innings, according to general manager Sam Fuld, and if all goes well, his next start could be in the majors.
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Phillies Need 4 Wins This Week

It’s a big week for the Phillies as they return from a rough West Coast trip that saw them get swept by one of the worst teams in baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phils now have 6 straight home games, 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays and 4 more against the Diamondbacks, and boy do they need a good showing. Right now the Atlanta Braves are leading the NL East by 4.5 games, and have been red hot for the past couple weeks, so if the Phillies want to stay alive, they need to start making inroads now. The Rays are far from pushovers; they lead the AL East and were the American League’s representative in the World Series last year. That being said, Zack Wheeler is scheduled to throw in game 2 against Tampa Bay, so regardless of how the opener goes later today, the Phils should be able to steal one of those two games. Worth noting, the Rays have given up 100 more runs on the road this season than at home. Hopefully thanks to this, Rhys Hoskins and company can continue the hot hitting they showed off on Sunday against the Padres.
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies' offensive regression has been even more drastic than expected

As the Phillies were winning eight in a row in early August, you knew things would soon normalize, as they always do for major-league teams. The speed and the depth of that regression, though, has been startling. Since winning eight consecutive games over the Pirates, Nationals and Mets, the Phillies...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies: Ranger Suarez is paying dividends in the rotation

When the Philadelphia Phillies decided to move left-hander Ranger Suarez from the bullpen to the starting rotation after the trade deadline, there were many who questioned the thought process of this move. The team was taking arguably their best reliever at the time and forcing him into a role he hadn’t done on a regular basis in three seasons.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies make needed moves in front office

The Philadelphia Phillies have continued to disappoint. Despite numerous changes in the offseason, the same problems have plagued the team – prospects have not developed as hoped and the major league roster has underperformed. Something, somewhere, needs to change. Those first steps came down on Tuesday. The Phillies began to...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies need walk-off to win wild game against Diamondbacks

Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies did something that’s seemingly been impossible over the last two weeks — they defeated the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s not to say that a win Friday was stress free — far from it, really. Bryce Harper built on his case for National League MVP in the...
MLBeopsports.com

Phillies Keep on Keeping On

The Philadelphia Phillies keep on keeping on. The Red-Hot Phillies (67-64) went in Nationals Park to take on the slumping, Washinton Nationals (55-74) in the opener of the series. Philly has now won four straight, and, for the fifth consecutive game, posted 7 runs in the 7-4 victory. The Phils also have scored in the first inning in the last three tilts. Philadelphia made some pre-games moves, releasing Chase Anderson and placing Didi Gregorius on paternity leave.
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

What Hoskins Being On The IL Means For the Phillies

Rhys Hoskins returned from the IL during the finale of the San Diego Padres series. The slugging first baseman made his presence known. He hit 2 home runs in his first game back. Mysteriously, Hoskins sat for the first game of the Tampa Bay Rays series. Many people questioned Joe Girardi’s decision to not start him. That especially rang true after Hoskins hit a clutch game-tying homer on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy