With the rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, the number of Americans getting the vaccine are also on the rise. Yesterday, the CDC reported that more than 1 million doses of the vaccine were administered marking the first time since early July they’ve crossed that single-day number. The average pace of those initiating vaccinations is also more than 70% higher than it was a month ago. According to White House Covid-19 Response Team Chief of Staff Asma Mirza, two states that have lagged in vaccinations Oklahoma and Louisiana are currently outpacing the national average.