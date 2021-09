Salt Lake City— Big-D Construction’s executive leadership team is excited to announce the appointment of Holin Wilbanks as the new National Accounts Manager. “Big-D gives you the opportunity to tap into your curiosity and bring new ideas to the table,” says Wilbanks. “Their business structure is admirable—they’re very nimble and quick to evolve to move strategically to ensure they are always adding value to their customers and employees. I am excited to put my experience to use as well as learn new skills along the way.”