Skate park is newest amenity to Huntsville parks system

Huntsville Skate Park features three modules – a half pipe, ramp and grind bar – for skaters of varying skill levels. Michelle Wulfson | The Item

HUNTSVILLE — After 20-years of requests from the community, skateboarders finally have a place to pursue their passion at Huntsville’s first skate park.

“There’s been a need or a while,” said Penny Joiner, the director of the city of Huntsville parks and recreation department. “We’ve had multiple requests, they’ve called us, they’ve come before the parks and recreation advisory board, so it’s been a want for a while and we’re excited that the council supported it, the city manager supported it, and wants to see the parks and recreation for the city of Huntsville expand.”

Huntsville Skate Park was completed Thursday at Eastham-Thomason Park and will officially be unveiled to the community this Saturday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Huntsville Skate Park was completed on Thursday and has already had some visitors before the grand opening event, which is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Michelle Wulfson | The Item

Talks of adding a skate park to Huntsville’s parks and recreation offerings began in 2019 and was budgeted for at the beginning of this fiscal year as a capital improvement project, with $75,000 allotted towards the endeavor.

In the heart of the city, an 80 by 40-foot slab was added to Eastham-Thomason Park near the aquatic center several weeks ago, followed by the installation of a half pipe, ramp and grind rail last week. The set up provides something for all skill levels of skaters to enjoy and, as a proud accomplishment for the city’s parks and recreation department, has the potential to be expanded on in the future.

“I love to run by that park and see all of the people out there, so I’m looking forward to seeing the skaters out there and seeing it widely utilized by the community,” Joiner said.

After 20 years of requests, the community’s skateboarders finally have a place to pursue their passion. Huntsville Skate Park was budgeted for at the beginning of this fiscal year and was completed last week. Michelle Wulfson | The Item

Surrounded by the amenities of the aquatic center, disc golf course and volleyball courts, Joiner hopes that the skate park will encourage more youth to spend time outdoors and explore Huntsville’s various recreation offerings.

To help in that goal, the skate park has been added to another capital improvement project for Eastham-Thomason Park, that will add lighting around the park’s pathways traversing down Avenue N, 7th Street and the pool area for safer use after dark.

Eastham-Thomason Park is located at 1500 7th Street and Avenue N in Huntsville.