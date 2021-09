Below Deck may be getting a new chief stew for Season 9, but she's already a familiar face to some members of this nautical family. Following this week's announcement that Below Deck would be returning for Season 9 on Monday, October 25 at 9/8c (with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock), Alex Radcliffe took to Instagram to share his excitement for Heather Chase joining the crew as the new chief stew. And, apparently, the two go way back.