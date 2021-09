There is nothing better than sitting around a warm fire after a long day. But Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay may be getting a little ahead of herself. We all know and love Mariska Hargitay thanks to her role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU. She has been a staple on the show, starring in it since the very beginning in 1999. As a matter of fact, the fan-favorite show is still running to this day. But after all of this time, there is still nothing that Hargitay loves more than winding down next to a warm fire at night.