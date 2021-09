Monday morning was CRAZY for Montana State University! Not just for the college, but for five nursing programs throughout Montana. Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, and Billings will all gain from the largest donation in MSU history! $101 MILLION DOLLARS! YES, you read that correctly! It's a huge gift given by a couple who have ties to Montana but are not MSU Alumni, which is where a high number of donations come from. In fact, it is the LARGEST DONATION in U.S. history! So who is the couple behind this extraordinary gift?