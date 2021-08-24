Yes, the FDA Just Had to Remind Some Minnesotans ‘You’re Not A Horse’

Companies recall individual products all the time, whether they've made a labeling error on a particular item's packaging or the product in question is determined to be a safety risk to customers. What's less common, however, is a health authority recommending that customers refrain from buying or consuming any of a company's wares. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now telling both consumers and retailers not to consume or sell any products from one particular food company due to the serious health risks foods they present. Read on to find out which company's products you should be getting rid of now.