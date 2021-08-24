Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Beyond Meat and former co-packer accuse each other of failing to supply critical documents, text messages, during discovery in increasingly bitter legal dispute

By Elaine Watson contact
Food Navigator
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Lee Farms has filed a motion to compel Beyond Meat to share text messages from CEO Ethan Brown in the latest installment of an increasingly acrimonious legal dispute* between the plant-based meat firm and former co-manufacturer Don Lee Farms triggered by the early termination of an exclusive five-year supply agreement between the two parties.

