We still have a little ways to go until the Supergirl series finale airs on The CW, but it’s never to early to start getting excited!. As the final season presses onward, it goes without saying that the stakes are going rise — there are more adversaries, more jeopardy, and higher emotional stakes. A lot of the main relationships will get pushed and there are obstacles they’ll need to conquer. Yet, we still consider Supergirl to be a happy, inspirational show in the end — we can’t imagine there being anything other than a positive outcome by the time we get to the closing minutes.