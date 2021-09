The Brazilian top flight -- Serie A, or more commonly known as the Brasileirão -- has always been filled with young talent on the verge of superstardom. And that's still the case, but there has been a recent trend lately with big-name Brazilians making their way back to the league to finish up their careers while still having plenty to offer ahead of next year's World Cup. The level of quality has been evident on the continental stage as well. Aside from Brazilian clubs having won the last two Copa Libertadores, this season we've seen five of the eight quarterfinalists and three of the four semifinalists come from Brazil.