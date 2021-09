All major APAC equity indices closed higher, while the US was mixed and all major European markets were lower on the day. US and benchmark European government bonds closed sharply lower. CDX-NA and European iTraxx closed almost unchanged across IG and high yield. Natural gas, gold, and silver closed higher, the US dollar and copper were flat, and oil was lower on the day. All eyes will be on Friday's US non-farm payroll report, as another better than expected report could reinforce the Fed's initial thoughts on the timing of tapering of QE and unwinding of other accommodative policies.