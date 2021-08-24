Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

COVID Bringing Out the Ugly in Americans

baconsrebellion.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know what America needs right now? A little less schadenfreude. A little less rejoicing over the misfortunes of others. A little less wishing death on the unvaccinated. A little less fist pumping when an unvaccinated person gets sick. This unattractive character trait was on display last fall when a...

www.baconsrebellion.com

Comments / 70

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herman Cain
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Martina Navratilova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Colorectal Cancer#Lung Cancer#Republicans#The Supreme Court#Covid#Gop#Trump#Twitter#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Public HealthDaily Triplicate

It looks like Americans are starting to ignore mask mandates. Good.

We're still hearing a lot about "mask mandates" in COVID-19 era America, but my experiences (and those of acquaintances) over the last few days suggest that the supposed mandates have functionally become mere advisories. In my opinion, that's a good thing. Generally speaking, we're all better off when personal health...
Public HealthMother Jones

America’s Anti-Vaxxers Are Getting More Dangerous

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. For a few brief weeks in the spring, it seemed as if the United States was poised to announce a small victory in the fight against the pandemic. A vaccine had arrived in record time. It was proven effective against serious illness and hospitalization, as an average of 2 million adults were getting inoculated each day and there seemed to be plenty of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses to go around. The media scrambled to write pieces about how to stay safe while still breaking free of isolation, and there were seemingly millions of rhapsodic tweets about our Hot Vax Summer.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
@JohnLocke

Government Continually Shifts COVID Goals

Grace Curley writes for the American Spectator about the federal government’s changing COVID-19 goalposts. Biden rails against the governors of Texas and Florida, while somehow neglecting Louisiana, a nearby southern state with a similarly high number of ‘cases’ (which are not to be confused with deaths or even hospitalizations). What’s...
Public HealthPosted by
FITSNews

Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy: It’s Not Just The MAGA ‘Rubes’

One of the most bizarre disconnects in the debate over Covid-19 vaccinations is the perceived hesitancy/ refusal of so-called “MAGA” disciples – i.e. supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump – to get their shots. The debate over this hesitancy/ refusal jumped to a higher energy level on Thursday following the death of Pressley Stutts, a tea party leader from the Palmetto Upstate who passed away after a three-week battle with the delta variant of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Arizona Mirror

In the GOP fight for the White House, the unvaccinated and children are collateral damage

Some days, I don’t know whether to scream or cry about the surge of the COVID-19. The national death toll from the virus has now topped 616,000 — more people than live in Tucson, Milwaukee or Baltimore.  And experts say that, unless we take dramatic steps to curb the spread of the Delta variant of […] The post In the GOP fight for the White House, the unvaccinated and children are collateral damage appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Public HealthIola Register

Whom do the unvaccinated Americans blame for surge?

Most unvaccinated Americans don’t blame themselves for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., pointing instead to international travelers, mainstream media and President Joe Biden as causes. An Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that among the unvaccinated, 37% blame people traveling to the U.S. from other countries, 27%...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Three anti-vax conservative radio hosts have now died of Covid. This is how you should react

“What are my odds of getting Covid? They’re pretty low,” conservative talk radio host Phil Valentine wrote in December of last year. Putting his odds of dying should he contract the virus at “probably way less than one percent,” Valentine — a longtime fixture of Nashville airwaves — stressed that he was “not an anti-vaxxer. I’m just using common sense.”Defying his own odds, last week Phil Valentine died of Covid-19. He was the first of three conservative talk radio hosts to pass away from the virus this month. “He regrets not being more adamant about getting the vaccine,” Valentine’s brother...
Pensacola, FLWEAR

Rep. Gaetz working on getting Americans out of Afghanistan

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Channel 3 spoke with Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz about the attacks in Afghanistan and about Americans still left there. Gaetz said his office is helping Americans get out of Afghanistan that have Northwest Florida ties. "Those were 9 cases we were working because there was Northwest...
Restaurantsbaconsrebellion.com

Let Me Get This Straight…

Let me get this straight. I’ve got to show a valid ID to dine out or take a spin class… but not to vote?. A growing number of Virginia businesses, restaurants, and venues are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a photo ID to enter. Richmond was the first Virginia locality to mandate vaccination of its state employees, including those who telework. Private organizations across the state are requiring their employees to be vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test regularly, often at the cost of the employee. D.C. venues like Kennedy Center and Lincoln Theater require vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test along with a matching photo ID to attend live shows. Gyms such as Equinox and SoulCycle are requiring proof of vaccination to enter and workout at their facilities. The SoulCycle Standard states, “When it came down to putting new safety measures in place, we went above and beyond the guidelines.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Don Lemon: 'Stop beating up' on Biden admin over Afghanistan, 'We don't know' if we left Americans behind

CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a full-throated defense for the Biden administration amid the fallout of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. During his nightly handoff with his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon conceded that "many people didn't agree" with "the way" the withdrawal was handled, but quickly suggested such critics should move on, asking "how do we move forward from here?"
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy