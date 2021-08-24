'Praying For Closure': Cadaver Dogs Search Subdivision In Quest To Find Missing Mom Of 5 Crystal Rogers

The mother of Crystal Rogers remains hopeful as this week’s FBI search has zeroed in on a home built by a potential suspect in the case. “Just wanted to take a moment and say a huge thank you to the FBI team that is working their butts off to help bring my daughter home,” Sherry Ballard posted on Facebook Thursday morning. “It’s been very hot conditions and everyone is working so hard. I know they must all be exhausted. [...] I pray that this is Gods timing and he is going to finally give me some answers and finally bring my daughter home.”