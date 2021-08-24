'Praying For Closure': Cadaver Dogs Search Subdivision In Quest To Find Missing Mom Of 5 Crystal Rogers
The FBI are using cadaver dogs to search a subdivision in Kentucky in connection with the mysterious disappearance of Crystal Rogers. “Based on information collected over the last year by the federal investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, FBI Louisville is now conducting several searches in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision,” FBI Louisville tweeted on Tuesday morning.www.oxygen.com
Comments / 3