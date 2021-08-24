Cancel
'Praying For Closure': Cadaver Dogs Search Subdivision In Quest To Find Missing Mom Of 5 Crystal Rogers

By Gina Tron
 8 days ago
The FBI are using cadaver dogs to search a subdivision in Kentucky in connection with the mysterious disappearance of Crystal Rogers. “Based on information collected over the last year by the federal investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, FBI Louisville is now conducting several searches in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision,” FBI Louisville tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

