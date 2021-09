More people have had this happen to them than one might think. You're on your social media pages, perusing the news feeds reading about everyone's political opinions on world happenings, stumbling across a few cute pet photos and some good recipes... And you decide to either post a status or a comment that somebody, somewhere doesn't like. Whether it's someone you're connected to who sees it and reports it, or it's the platform itself that feels you've violated some policy or terms of use--you end up SUSPENDED or locked-out. These suspensions, depending on the platform and how serious they think the violation is-can last anywhere from 1 to 90 days, depending.