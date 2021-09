It's time again for the high drama and excitement of the Summer Olympics and Paralympics. Intense competition! World-class sportsmanship! Feats of (mental and physical) strength! Exceptional human abilities! The 2021 Paralympics kick off on August 24 in Tokyo, Japan. The global sports stage is set so it's only fitting that we have some excellent sports documentaries for you to enjoy throughout the summer games. Stay hydrated and remember to stretch as you stream!