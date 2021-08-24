Inside Celebrities’ Home Builds for Their Families: Chelsea Houska, Whitney Bates and More

Courtesy Zachary and Whitney Bates/Instagram

DIY! Chelsea Houska, Whitney Bates and more celebrities have given inside glimpses of their home builds over the years.

The Teen Mom 2 alum began building with her husband, Cole DeBoer, in March 2020. “Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey,” the former reality star told her Instagram followers after creating a separate account to document the experience. “We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count Pinteresting and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum went on to write, “We went into everything having an idea of what we wanted, but we also both had an open mind. There were a couple times we went into an appointment with a vision and came out with something completely different (and awesome!) Other times we went in knowing what we wanted and got exactly that.”

The South Dakota native’s little ones — Aubree, Watson, Layne and Walker — were a part of the process, from posing with the foundation in April 2020 to writing their names on drywall four months later.

As for the Bringing Up Bates star, she and her husband, Zach Bates, showed every step of their house’s “demo” in August 2021.

“Walls, floors, and bathrooms have been ripped out and we are moving right along,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “The past few weeks have been crazy busy, but fun! It’s so cute to see how excited Brad and Kaci get when they get go to work on the house with Zach. I love doing life with my little family, and I’m soaking in every memory we’re making as we take on this project together.”

The Tennessee native gave her dad and father-in-law a sweet shout-out, writing, “Zach has spent many long days and nights working on the house, and these boys have come over in their spare time and days off to work, bring stuff by and help out. We couldn’t be more grateful for them!”

Keep scrolling to see more stars customizing their homes, from Bachelor in Paradise’s Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert to Big Brother’s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson.