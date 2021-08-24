Cancel
You can buy the Oculus Quest 2 again following a pause in sales

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can now buy the Oculus Quest 2 again following a nearly monthlong pause in sales to outfit the headsets with new silicone covers. Facebook halted sales because the foam part of the facial interface that shipped with the original Quest 2 headsets caused skin irritation for some users. So on July 27th, the company announced it would stop selling the Quest 2 until August 24th and that it was participating in a joint voluntary recall with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) over the issue. The CPSC said that it received about 5,716 reports of incidents of skin irritation and “approximately 45 reports of consumers that required medical attention.”

