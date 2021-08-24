Cancel
Exadel Reports Projection-Breaking Growth In First Half Of 2021

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Burgeoning client roster, acquisition by Sun Capital and new services and solutions contribute to Exadel’s success. Exadel a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms and products, announced that it is exceeding 2021 year-end goals for company growth. This success is in part due to its growing list of services and solutions and the support of Sun Capital, which acquired Exadel in March 2021.

Construction and engineering firm Costain has said it is on track to meet expectations as it swung to a profit and grew revenue in the first half of the year. The business said it expects to benefit over coming years from the Government’s commitment to invest in the UK’s infrastructure.

